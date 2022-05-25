SENECA FALLS — A local woman has been charged in connection with the recent arrest of a man subdued with a “beanbag shotgun.”
Town police said Catina Y. Overbaugh, 48, faces misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, and coercion, and a criminal violation charge of harassment.
The charges are related to the weekend arrest of Florencio Alicea, 37, who faces felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, criminal tampering, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.
Police said Alicea used a hammer Sunday to damage an electrical meter and ran into a mobile home on Chapin Street where he used to live. He allegedly broke several windows inside and refused to come out after officers arrived.
After police tried talking to Alicea for about two hours, they went into the mobile home and allegedly were threatened by Alicea, who had a lit butane torch. Police used the beanbag shotgun to disable Alicea and take him into custody.
Police said Overbaugh — authorities called her Alicea’s girlfriend — was in the mobile home, as was her teenage daughter. Police allege Overbaugh allowed the girl to take part in destruction of property and threats of harm toward others and officers.
Some of Overbaugh’s charges stem from an alleged incident Friday, when she is accused of grabbing someone by the neck and threatening to hurt that person if they called police.
Overbaugh was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.