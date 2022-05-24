SENECA FALLS — Town police used a new “beanbag shotgun” to end a bizarre and sometimes tense situation Sunday — and a local man is now facing numerous charges.
Florencio L. Alicea, 37, was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, criminal tampering, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. In addition, he faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and harassment for an incident that allegedly occurred Friday.
Sunday’s incident started shortly after 10 a.m. on Chapin Street, where Alicea is accused of using a hammer to damage an electrical meter and running into a mobile home where he used to live. Police Chief Stu Peenstra said Alicea refused to come out after officers arrived. Alicea allegedly broke several windows and threatened to harm others and police.
Peenstra said a teenager in the home, who is known to Alicea but not related, escaped without injury.
While Peenstra didn’t describe the incident as a standoff, he said Seneca County sheriff’s office personnel and state police also responded. Police talked to Alicea for almost two hours before entering the mobile home, although not forcefully.
“We were able to communicate with him, but he wouldn’t come out,” Peenstra said. “There was a lot of negotiating.”
Alicea allegedly lit a butane torch, pointed it at officers and threatened to burn them. Peenstra said police used a new “Bean Bag Impact Weapon” to subdue Alicea, who was treated at Geneva General Hospital and taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
In Friday’s alleged incident, Alicea is accused of punching someone and threatening the person with a knife. No one was injured during the incident, which Peenstra said was not related to Sunday.
Peenstra said to give his officers less lethal options for use of force, two of the beanbag shotguns were put into service recently. At least one of his officers has received training.
The beanbag shotguns are stored separately from guns that discharge lethal rounds. They are loaded with “Super Sock” rounds, or small beanbags, to bring some situations to an end without using deadly force. The “Bean Bag Impact Weapon” is a shotgun with a special projectile that can be fired for compliance, overcome resistance, or prevent serious injury without the significant potential of causing death. It is a standard Remington Model 870, 12-gauge shotgun modified with an orange stick and foregrip.
Peenstra said no other type of lethal weapon system in the police department is modified to mimic the appearance of the less-lethal impact weapons, and his department has a policy to store the shotguns to avoid any possible mixups. All munitions are separate from lethal ammunition.
Officers also follow a step-by-step verification process to ensure — at the scene — that correct rounds are loaded into the weapon system.
Peenstra said the availability of less-lethal weapons can help officers de-escalate potentially violent confrontations and provide alternatives to the use of deadly force.
“The discharge or use of the Bean Bag Impact Weapon will be limited to the degree of force that is reasonably necessary to provide protection for the officer, the subject, a third party, and/or to affect a legal arrest. The need to deploy the weapon system will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “Officers are expected to act with intelligence and sound judgment and fully conform to state and federal laws and constitutional provisions.”