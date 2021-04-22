SENECA FALLS — On Monday, April 19, the Rotary Club of Seneca Falls (represented by Liz Becht, Linda Knight and Linda McKeveny) presented 100 new books to Mynderse Academy High School seniors Alyssa Marley, Maya Soto, Morgan Trout and (Isabella Foster — not pictured), as well as English Department Chairperson Justin Pawlak and Diversity Coalition Committee Chairperson Kevin Korzeniewski.
The gift supports the “Diversify Our Narrative” project spearheaded by these Mynderse Academy High School seniors. The Rotary Club of Seneca Falls is proud to support the students’ and school’s effort to increase diversity awareness in the school community.