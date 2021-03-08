SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls school approved the retirements of two teachers at its meeting late last month, bringing the number of teacher retirements to three.
Library Media Specialist Nancy Galusha and Frank Knight elementary teacher Vincetta Porretta will retire June 30. They join Frank Knight elementary teacher Michele Pane, whose retirement (also effective June 30) was approved by the board Dec. 10.
Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said the district did not offer a lump sum retirement incentive this year as it did last year, when seven teachers and a senior typist took advantage of the offered incentive.
Clingerman said as of now five non-teaching staff members have indicated they plan to retire at the end of this school year but there is still another month for support staff to share their retirement intentions.
The school board also approved two memorandums of understanding (MOA) related to the retirements. In the first, the board approved a MOA for Poretta to return as a full-time teacher for one year at a maximum salary of $35,000 (the maximum allowed by the state for a retiree). The second MOA amends the health insurance eligibility requirement for this year only to allow an employee with 12-plus years of service to qualify coverage through the district. The normal threshold is 15 years.
In other recent action the school board:
TENURE — Recognized Mynderse Academy art teacher Christine Korba and Mynderse Academy guidance counselor Jessica Taylor for having achieved tenure in the district.
COACHES — Approved coaches for the Fall 2 sports season, which includes high-risk sports postponed from the fall due to COVID-19; these sports are currently getting underway. The coaches include: Football, Joe Caraher (varsity head coach), Ron Johnson (varsity assistant coach), Gilbert Santana (varsity assistant coach), Corey Foster (Modified A head coach), Mason Hawker (Modified A assistant coach), Sean Mullen (Modified A assistant coach); Cheerleading, Nikki Clifton; and Volleyball, Sharon Esposito (varsity head coach), Natalie Hare (junior varsity coach), Michael Mirras (non-paid assistant) and Stephanie Moll (modified coach).
CALENDAR — Approved the 2021-22 school calendar.