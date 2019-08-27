SENECA FALLS — Town police have lodged more charges against the man accused of attempting to murder a local woman earlier this month.
Christopher J. Freeman, 32, was charged Tuesday by the Seneca Falls Police Department with numerous counts of felony driving while intoxicated related to the Aug. 17 incident on Garden Street. The new charges arose after police obtained medical records following Freeman's release from a Syracuse hospital.
Freeman is accused of stabbing the woman numerous times in a vehicle, and then stabbing himself in the throat and chest after police found him.