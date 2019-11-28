WATERLOO — The Seneca Falls man accused of nearly killing a woman earlier this year has been declared competent to stand trial.
During an appearance Tuesday by Christopher Freeman in Seneca County Court, Judge Daniel Doyle set a court date of Dec. 10 in the case. Freeman has until then to decide if he wants to plead guilty or go to trial.
Freeman, 32, faces felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated unlicensed operation. The charges stem from an Aug. 17 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls.
Freeman is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic incident. Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said three children were there, and Freeman put the woman and children in a vehicle and drove off.
Freeman got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street and ran into a nearby mobile home, where police found him. Peenstra said Freeman stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there, and officers performed lifesaving measures on him until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds. Officers performed emergency measures on her until EMTs arrived.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Freeman was arrested after his release several days later.
Peenstra said police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, the mobile home where Freeman was found, and Freeman’s medical records with the warrant. A blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said a recent psychiatric evaluation determined Freeman is competent to stand trial. Under a current plea offer, Freeman could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if he pleads guilty to first-degree assault, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Doyle warned Freeman that if he is convicted at trial, the judge could sentence him to the full 25 years as a second felony offender.
Freeman has been incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail without bail since his arrest.