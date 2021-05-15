WATERLOO — It appears the long-delayed stabbing trial of a Seneca Falls man will finally start next month.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said the trial of Christopher Freeman is scheduled to begin June 21 with jury selection.
Freeman, 33, faces felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges stemming from an August 2019 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls. He is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic dispute, then putting the woman and three children in a vehicle and driving off.
Police said Freeman got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street, ran into a nearby mobile home and stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there. Officers performed lifesaving measures on him until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds. Officers performed emergency measures on her until EMTs arrived.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Freeman was arrested after his release several days later, while the woman was in the hospital for several weeks.
Police said a blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated at the time of the alleged stabbing.
The case has gone through numerous delays for various reasons since Freeman was arrested, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Freeman has also gone through several attorneys and refused plea deals, including one that would see him spend 15 years in prison.
Freeman faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.
Sinkiewicz is prosecuting the case and Freeman is now being represented by court-appointed attorney Bob Zimmerman. County Judge Barry Porsch will preside over the trial.