SENECA FALLS — The largest contributors to the campaign of Mike Ferrara for town supervisor are the candidate and his wife.
Mike and Frances Ferrara contributed $1,800 of their own money to the campaign on Oct. 15.
The second largest contributors are the Seneca County Republican Party and former State Sen. Mike Nozzolio of Fayette. Ferrara, a Republican, received $500 from the county Republicans on Sept. 4. Nozzolio, a Seneca Falls native who served as a Republican Assemblyman and State Senator for 34 years before retiring in 2016, also contributed $500 on May 17.
Daniel Zerrillo of Camillus contributed $200 on Sept. 21, and Emil and Lorrilyn Bove of Seneca Falls contributed $100 on May 13.
The donations are listed in Ferrara’s 11-day pre-general election campaign financial report filed with the state Board of Elections. The candidate used the donations to buy lawn signs and social media advertisements totaling $1,970.44.
Ferrara, a first-time candidate, began with no opening balance, added $3,100 in contributions and had expenses of $1,970.44. That left a closing balance of $1,129.56.
Ferrara faces Democrat Doug Avery in the upcoming election for a four-year term as supervisor.