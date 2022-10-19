SENECA FALLS — Three local teens face numerous charges for allegedly vandalizing two vacant commercial buildings earlier this year.
Seneca Falls police announced the charges in a news release Tuesday. Police Chief Stu Peenstra is at a training event this week and could not be reached for comment.
In a brief phone call Tuesday afternoon, SFPD Lt. Tim Snyder and Inv. Chris Denny said the teens — two males and a female — spray-painted inappropriate images on the inside and outside of one building. They got inside through a basement area. Denny said the images were not racial slurs or swastikas, although some graffiti was vulgar.
Police said another commercial building nearby was damaged by the same teens, who are 13 and 14 years old. Their names are not being released due to their age.
In the second building, the teens are accused of causing more than $17,000 in damage after getting in through what Denny called an unsecured door.
Denny declined to identify the buildings or say where they are in the town, citing privacy issues and the owners wanting to refurbish the buildings. He and Snyder did say someone called in suspicious activity in the area and police found the teens when they arrived.
“We almost caught them in the act due to a fast response,” Snyder said, noting that while the alleged incidents happened in June, due to the legal system police could not announce the charges until recently.
The teens face felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor charges of conspiracy, criminal tampering, making graffiti, and possession of graffiti instruments.
One of the juvenile allegedly stole a check from a mailbox at one of the buildings. That teen was charged with petit larceny since the check was valued at less than $1,000.
The teens will have their cases handled in family court by the county Probation Department.