SENECA FALLS — For the third time, Seneca Falls will join thousands of U.S. communities in hosting a “National Night Out” event.
“This thing is really starting to grow,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said. “We had about 250 people come the first year and probably 100 more than that last year.”
The event is partnership between the Seneca Falls Police Department, other law enforcement agencies in Seneca County, the Council on Alcoholism & Addictions of the Finger Lakes, Seneca County Youth Bureau, the United Way of Seneca County, and Seneca County Workforce Development.
It will run — rain or shine — from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Seneca Falls Community Center. There is no charge for people wanting to attend.
National Night Out, now in its 36th year nationwide, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, and provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Peenstra said many activities geared toward children and families are planned, including a water balloon toss, obstacle course, driving simulator, and more. Free hots dogs and chips are being provided by the Downtown Deli, and more than $1,500 worth of prizes donated by local businesses will be given to contest winners and others.
“We have all kinds of gift certificates for places that kids love,” Peenstra said. “The winners for the water balloon toss, obstacle course and other contests will get prizes, but other prizes for people not taking part in those activities will be given away every 15 minutes through raffle tickets that people get when they come in.”
There will also be pet adoption through Fetch a Friend Rescue and the Beverly Animal Shelter. People who want to attend the event are encouraged to donate items including cat litter, bleach, paper towels, pet treats, or pet toys for local animal rescue organizations.
National Night Out is observed in more than 16,500 communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and U.S. military bases worldwide in early August. Texas celebrates it in October, when there is cooler weather.
Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more. It is estimated that National Night Out events draw more than 36 million people.
“There is a lot of community support here and local businesses really stepped up to donate prizes, and we also have donations from our police unions,” Peenstra said. “This event is a lot of fun and it’s only two hours, so it goes by fast.”
