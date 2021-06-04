SENECA FALLS — Town officials were forced to delay imposing a moratorium on energy production and distribution when they learned Tuesday night that it must first go through the county’s planning board.
The town board may again consider the year-long moratorium in July, after the Seneca County Planning Board signs off on it. Also, the planning board could have been asked to consider two versions of the local law. The first would have no exceptions for future projects or projects already underway. The other would have an exclusion, as suggested by Supervisor Mike Ferrara, for projects already in process.
The board voted 4-1 to submit the first version for county review; Ferrara was the opposing vote. Once the review is done, the local law will go before the town board for a vote, most likely in July.
Before learning of the need for county review, the town board conducted a public hearing, resulting in several favorable comments.
Mark Pitifer, director of community relations for BonaDent Dental Laboratories, noted the local law would “allow the town board ample time to carefully evaluate any and all proposed commercial energy projects in Seneca Falls.”
Saying he was speaking for the Bonafiglia family, Pitifer pointed out that good governance entails keeping the best interests of the citizens at the forefront of all decision-making for the community. He said it is BonaDent’s opinion that a proposed development of a methane processing facility on the Route 414 corridor near Seneca Meadows landfill “is a proposal that is anything but transparent.”
In other business before the board:
• Under public comment, Valerie Sandlas of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee read a statement urging the board not to grant a 2021 operating permit to Seneca Meadows for its Mound Road landfill, claiming that there are violations of the Host Community Benefits Agreement and the town code.
Sandlas said the current odor reporting systems is “an abysmal failure” and SMI has refused to comply with the town’s request for an updated reporting system. She said the town also should not support SMI’s application for a permit to expand the landfill by an additional 50 acres within the existing footprint, extending its life by 15 years.
Sandlas said the landfill, under Local Law 3 of 2016, is required to close by Dec. 31, 2025 and the town should insist on that deadline.
• The board discussed a local law that would remove the residency requirement for the town zoning and code enforcement officer. The current law requires that person to live in the town. But the board appointed Richard Stabinsky of Waterloo to the position on an interim basis and moved to remove the residency requirement. A public hearing on that local law will be conducted in July, followed by a vote.
• The board voted 4-1 not to apply for a state grant to repair the West Bayard Street culvert between Ovid and Center streets. There was worry that, should the state reject the grant application, the cost of the project would by default, fall back to the town. Ferrara was the opposing vote.
• The board also passed a motion authorizing funds for repairs to the swimming pool at Vince’s Park, which should be done in time to open the pool later this month.