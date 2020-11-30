SENECA FALLS — Other than how to use landfill revenue in its budget, the Town Board has spent a seemingly equivalent amount of time this year discussing where to install a new, 14-inch sewer line from the Kingdom Road pump station to the wastewater treatment plant.
The board addressed the topic again Nov. 23, and, like many times before, wasn’t ready to make a decision on how to proceed.
The new line is needed because the wastewater treatment plant will be taking waste from Route 318, Waterloo Premium Outlets, del Lago Resort & Casino, Seneca Meadows Landfill, and other new developments in the towns of Junius and Tyre. Right now, waste is traveling through an 8-inch line that is not big enough to handle the flow, prompting plans for the bigger line.
The four options presented to the board by engineer Peter Baker from Barton & Loguidice were:
• Ludovico Sculpture Trail — First explored about two years ago, this most preferred route would run east along River Road until reaching the rear of properties on the north side of West Bayard Street. Town officials tried to obtain an easement from trail owners with plans to install the line under the trail by directional drilling, promising to install a new, improved trail on top. The line would then continue along the canal shore until reaching the plant on Seneca Street. However, the easement wasn’t obtained. The town began eminent domain proceedings, which were dropped after the property owner won a court ruling.
The cost was estimated at $2.28 million in 2019. Negotiations have not resumed since the court ruling.
• West Bayard Street (north side) — This route would involve installing the new line east along River Road to the north side of West Bayard Street and down to the treatment plant. It would involve easements from property owners along the route, disruption of a busy street, loss of trees, and replacement of many driveways and sidewalks. The cost estimate in 2019 was $2.9 million.
• West Bayard Street (south side) — A relatively new option, this plan would run the sewer line east down River Road to West Bayard on the south side of the street. It’s been described as less disruptive, with fewer homes on this route. The 2019 cost estimate was $2.56 million.
• Fall Street — The main east-west route into the heart of the town, this is also Routes 5&20. The sewer line could go east on the south side of the street and would have to cross over the canal at some point to get to the treatment plant. Cast as the most disruptive plan because of the number of homes and businesses affected, as well as traffic, the 2019 cost estimate exceeded $3 million.
After discussing the options with Baker, the board was asked to consider them closely and be prepared to make a decision in January.
The project calls for spending $1.5 million to replace the Kingdom Road force main and pump station, which del Lago pays for at the moment. Del Lago would contribute $350,000 toward the cost of a new line.