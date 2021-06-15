SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will meet in special session at 6 p.m. today in the Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St., to reconsider adoption of a local law imposing a one-year moratorium on issuing permits for all energy projects.
The board considered approving the local law at its June 1 meeting, but voted 4-1 to delay it because it needed review by the Seneca County Planning Board. The planning board did its review June 10 and found no issues.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara wants the moratorium to only apply to future applications, not those already submitted and under review. But the other four board members disagreed and want the local law to apply to all projects.
The law would apply to anyone seeking a permit to build and operate energy producing and distributing facilities such as wind turbines, solar farms, geothermal energy and methane-fueled projects.
One project that has prompted supporters of the moratorium to seek board approval is a proposal from Rev LNG LLC of Ulysses, Pa. and Mendon. Its Renewable Seneca project at 1653 Route 414 seeks to construct an interconnect tap facility to accept cleaned methane gas from dairy farms.
The methane would be processed at the farms and trucked to the site and off loaded into the existing Eastern Pipeline, an interstate pipeline that runs through the parcel.
The plan calls for Rev LNG to buy 12 acres of a 52-acre parcel owned by Joseph Dendis as the location of the injection facility. The project is in an Agricultural-1 zone and has been determined to be an essential service.
The manure produced at eight areas dairy farms, including farms near Seneca Falls, north of Ithaca, east of Syracuse and in the Olean area, is allowed to settle for 21 days while the methane gas is drained off, collected, cleaned and put into trucks for transport to the pipeline site.
Rev LNG officials said the Seneca Falls site was chosen for its central location, nearness to dairy farms and access by highway. The facility will have nine bays and two to four trucks would come to the site daily to add gas to the pipeline. The farms would lease the bays.
MRB Group has been retained by the town to review the company’s application for a minor subdivision and a preliminary site plan approval.
Rev LNG is a liquid natural gas company founded in 2013 as a mobile energy service company. The company partners with dairy farms to capture and sequester greenhouse gases such as methane and CO2 that would normally be emitted into the atmosphere.