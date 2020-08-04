SENECA FALLS — A special committee of the Town Board will make it known tonight what Seneca Meadows Inc. must do to obtain a permit for its landfill operation.
SMI applied for the permit last December. But the board has tabled action every month since then, saying, in general, the landfill is not in compliance with the host community benefits agreement of 2007, especially in regard to odors.
A committee comprised of board members Doug Avery and David DeLelys and Town Attorney Patrick Morrell was formed to work on the specific issues that need to be addressed before a permit will be considered. They will present their recommendations tonight.
The landfill can continue to operate without the town permit because it has a state permit.
In other matters, former Supervisor Greg Lazzaro has asked to address the board on the topic of police reform. Lazzaro served as town supervisor from 2016 to 2019.
Another person scheduled to speak is Valerie Sandlas, chairwoman of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee. She will speak on Seneca Meadows Landfill odor issues.
In other agenda items, the board will:
TOWN MANAGER: Hear from Supervisor Mike Ferrara on who he will appoint to serve on a special town manager feasibility committee.
BAYARD STREET CULVERT: Be given a legal update on who has responsibility for repair or replacement of a crumbling drainage culvert under East Bayard Street between Ovid and Center Streets. The town and state have been arguing over the responsibility issue for months.
SURPLUS PROPERTY: Be given an update on Request for Proposals received for the sale of the former Town Hall at 10 Fall St. and the actual sale of the former village hall at 60 State St. to a private owner for conversion into a restaurant.
RESIGNATION: Be asked to accept the resignation of Police Officer Nicholas Camacho.
RECOGNITION: Recognize Mynderse Academy student Grace Lando, along with her parents, Matthew and Stephanie Lando, for having her drawing selected as New York’s State’s sole exhibit for a national exhibit in Washington honoring the centennial of women’s right to vote. Her pencil drawing shows half of the faces of women’s rights activists Ida B. Wells and Alice Paul was selected. The artwork of one student from each state is selected to be displayed.