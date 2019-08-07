SENECA FALLS — Before a stunned audience, the Town Board voted Tuesday to support of a motion stating Supervisor Greg Lazzaro “no longer has the confidence of the Seneca Falls Town Council.”
The motion was made by board member and Deputy Supervisor Lou Ferrara, once an ally of his fellow Republican when they were elected. Lazzaro named Ferrara the deputy supervisor to act in his absence.
Lazzaro, in response, read a four-page prepared statement that did not address the specifics of the motion but defended his efforts on behalf of the town in the past 3 1/2 years.
The vote passed 4-0. Voting for the motion were Ferrara and board members David DeLelys, Doug Avery and Vic Porretta. DeLelys and Avery are Democrats; Ferrara and Porretta are Republicans. Lazzaro recused himself.
The motion states that Lazzaro “has repeatedly treated town employee and elected officials with disrespect, his interactions often exploding into tirades filled with obscenities, throwing objects and other examples of disrespectful and unprofessional behavior. Supervisor Lazzaro has frequently acted with obvious disrespect to the citizens of Seneca Falls, as witnessed in these monthly public meetings.”
Ferrara’s motion said Lazzaro has frequently allowed his personal feelings toward board members, department heads and other employees to impair his ability to govern fairly and in the best interest of the town.
He also was charged with failing to represent the town’s best interests in dealings with Seneca County and the county Board of Supervisors “and has frequently used obscenities and other inappropriate language in his phone conversations and emails with various county officials.”
The motion accuses Lazzaro of placing the town in legal jeopardy by going on an extended vacation without attending to important town business and then attempting to prevent other town representatives from acting in his absence.
Other allegations are that he:
• Failed to behave in public with decorum appropriate to the town’s most central elected official.
• Failed to be discreet in public, often making inappropriate comments regarding town officials, employees and issues.
• Neglected to maintain a productive work schedule for the past several months, disappearing for several extended periods.
• Neglected to maintain an effective working relationship with the deputy supervisor and other members of the Town Board.
• Continued to demonstrate that he does not possess the characteristics needed to effectively meet the obligations of the office.
Porretta seconded the no confidence motion. During discussion, Lazzaro fired back.
He said that after eight long years the town is “on the right track” by working together with the county to ensure vital sewer agreements are in place. The town wastewater treatment plant will handle waste from the county’s new Route 318-414 sewer district.
“In November of 2018, the supervisor was authorized to sign agreements with the county. I included the board in this process,” Lazzaro said. “In December, the first agreement was presented to the supervisor which had some language that myself, the town engineers and town attorney had some concerns with.
“We met and worked on the language and the agreement was signed in January 2019. In May 2019, another set of agreements were written and presented to me. Once again, myself, the engineers and town attorney had some questions on the language. I tried on various occasions to organize meetings to speak about our concerns, to no avail,” he read.
Lazzaro said he took a vacation to visit his son in Colorado. He said while he was on vacation, County Attorney David Ettman contacted Ferrara and asked him to sign the agreement.
“Without any further discussion with me or the town attorney and not heeding the advice of our engineers (Barton & Loguidice), Mr. Ferrara signed the agreement,” Lazzaro said. “Mr. Ferrara, as deputy supervisor, has no right to sign on my behalf for any county matters.”
He said Ferrara did not take into account the future financial standing of the town.
“My intent was to speak about the agreement at tonight’s meeting. However, at this point, the agreements have been put into place. I will be making a complaint regarding Mr. Ettman’s unethical conduct in accepting the signature of Mr. Ferrara,” Lazzaro read.
He went on to oppose the town paying for an appeal of a decision on the Huntington Building case, criticized the board for not being fiscally responsible in light of ending the $3 million-a-year host agreement with Seneca Meadows Landfill after 2025 and defended his own financial decisions. Lazzaro said he was removing Ferrara as deputy supervisor and removing him and Avery from all committee assignments.
Lazzaro said while he was gone, the board met in executive session and would not tell him the subject of that meeting. He also said board members refused to attend a meeting set up by Town Attorney David Foster to discuss a host of issues.
“I want you all to understand that I believe in compromise and discussion,” he said. “In conclusion, I do not take my action of removing Mr. Ferrara and Mr. Avery from town committees lightly. I believe they have worked to the detriment of our town. We must find a balance and this board refuses to go in that direction.”
