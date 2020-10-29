SENECA FALLS — By a 3-2 vote, the Town Board agreed on how to use an estimated $3 million in revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc. in its 2021 budget.
The money comes under terms of a Host Community Agreement with Seneca Meadows for the town being host to its 400-acre landfill on Mound Road.
The board voted to allocate $1.8 million as revenue in the operating general fund budget. The rest, when received, will be put in a fund balance account for infrastructure projects.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara and board members Dawn Dyson and David DeLelys approved the measure. Doug Avery and Steve Churchill were opposed.
Ferrara said the move means the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would be roughly the same as it is in 2020, or about $10.39.
Other decisions made by the board were that town employees’ contributions toward health insurance will go from 10% to 15% of the premium cost. That passed by a 4-1 vote, with Dyson opposed.
There will be 1.3% salary increases for all non-union town employees, including the four board members. That was approved 3-2, with Ferrara and Dyson casting no votes because they wanted 2% increase.
Ferrara said he will not receive a pay hike, saying he will take a 10% cut, the amount department heads had to cut.
By a 3-2 vote, it also was decided to keep Vince’s Park open in 2021. There had been talk of closing it as a money-saving move. Ferrara and Dyson voted against the resolution.
The budget will be subject to a public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.