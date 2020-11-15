SENECA FALLS — By a 3-2 vote, the Town Board adopted a 2021 budget at a special meeting Friday night.
Trustees voted to reduce the amount of revenue the town receives through a host community agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc. that is allocated for the purpose of reducing the tax levy.
Going into the meeting, the board had agreed to used $1.8 million of the anticipated $3 million it may receive from Seneca Meadows, owner and operator of the Salcman Road landfill on the western border of Seneca Falls, in 2021. It would have allowed the tax rate to remain at about $10.39 per $1,000 of assessed value. Any additional landfill revenue would be used for infrastructure projects.
However, the board majority decided to reduce the amount of landfill revenue allocated for the operating budget to $999,750. That will result in a tax levy increase $425,000, or about 9% to 10%. Supervisor Mike Ferrara said $300,000 was reduced from the tax relief fund and $100,000 was cut from the highway fund.
Steve Churchill, Doug Avery and Davd DeLelys voted in favor the amended budget. Ferrara and Dawn Dyson were opposed.
The 2021 town budget checks in at $12.7 million, down from $13.7 million in 2020.
The board agreed that Vince’s Park would remain open in 2021, and the Visitors Center would receive roughly the same amount as 2020, approximately $120,000.
The budget also calls for a 1.3% raise for all non-union town employees, except for Ferrara, who has declined a raise. Employees will be required to pay 15% of their health insurance premium cost, up from 10%.