SENECA FALLS — School district voters have approved spending an additional $3,950,000 on a capital improvement project whose price tag rose significantly after higher-than-expected bids were opened late last year.
Tuesday’s proposition passed 206 to 52.
Of the extra $3.9 million that voters approved, $750,000 would come from a district capital building reserve fund, while the remaining $3.2 million would be borrowed and reimbursed by state aid. District officials have said no new taxes would be levied. Voter approval of this new proposition raises the project’s total cost to $17,900,000.
In December 2017 voters approved a $13,950,000 capital project whose centerpiece is the construction of a new transportation facility adjacent to Bracht Field. That vote passed 178 to 31.
The approved project also includes several other renovations at schools throughout the district, including:
Frank Knight school: New air-conditioning units in the main office and library.
Cady Stanton school: A new traffic pattern and parking lot with lights, a sidewalk from the front of school to the gym, restroom renovations, and shades in the cafeteria and gym.
Middle school: Renovating toilets near Baker gym and constructing a secure entry.
Mynderse Academy: Total renovation of the gymnasium, locker rooms and six science classrooms; replacing two hot water tanks; replacing theatrical lighting and auditorium carpets; and constructing a secure entry.
Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman previously said the bids from 28 contractors across all trades were higher than anticipated when the project was designed and approved two years ago. He pointed to the current construction market, which is experiencing higher materials costs and a lack of available skilled labor.
According to the district timeline, officials had hoped construction could begin this month but yesterday’s approval means the project will not fall too far behind.