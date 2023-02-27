“The Quartermaster Award is a reminder that as a ship needs a rudder, a compass and a moving force to reach its destination, so an individual must be physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight to achieve worthwhile goals in life.” — Commander Thomas J. Keane, who helped develop the Sea Scouts program
SENECA FALLS — A young Seneca Falls woman earned her Quartermaster Award with Sea Scouts last month, an achievement similar to becoming an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts.
Anastasia Earle, 21, the daughter of Don and Michelle Earle, is a member of the Ithaca Sea Scouts Ship 25 chapter and one of 38 Sea Scouts nationwide who received the Quartermaster designation in 2022.
Earle joined the Ithaca group as a high school junior at the invitation of a Tyburn Academy classmate.
“When I went, I just clicked with people there and said I wanted to do this for a long time,” she said.
The Sea Scouts is a division of the Boy Scouts of America for youth ages 14-20. Its mission is to promote better citizenship and improve members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, social and service experiences.
Earle said Ship 25’s sailboat is docked in Lansing and has a 15-person capacity. During her time with the group, she especially enjoyed camping, sailing, shooting activities and team bonding events with other troop members from the Auburn, Ithaca, Etna and Trumansburg areas.
To earn the Sea Scouts’ highest rank, Earle had to meet all Sea Scout requirements, teach seven different course lessons, and perform a service project. She chose one at the Etna cemetery, where she organized a general cleanup; surveyed the graves to see which were tilting more than 15 degrees and marked them on a map for restoration; reorganized historical documents; and found unmarked soldiers’ graves and notified the proper authorities so they could be recognized.
During the Jan. 6 award ceremony, Jim Graney, committee chair of Ship 25, said an unexpected benefit of Earle’s service project was renewed community interest in the cemetery and the town of Dryden’s decision to commit financial and personnel resources to renovate and preserve it.
Earle, whose grandfather, William Moore, was in the Coast Guard, also joined the Ithaca Coast Guard Auxiliary as a Sea Scout and was elected by her fellow scouts to the leadership position of Ship Boatswain.
She believes her experience with Sea Scouts helped her open up and cultivated her presentation and leadership skills. It also provided lasting friendships and outdoor survival skills.
“Sea Scouts made me enjoy the beauty of nature even more,” Earle said.
At the ceremony, Earle’s parents pinned the Quartermaster medal to her uniform, and she affixed a mentor pin on her grandfather.
“He was in the Coast Guard, and he was the whole reason I really put in the effort for it,” Earle said. “He kind of got me involved in the Coast Guard, and he was a Sea Scout too.”
Although she attained the organization’s highest rank, Earle is not done with Sea Scouts. She continues to work as an adult volunteer with Ship 25 and is excited about helping chaperone a trip this July to the International Scout Centre in Kandersteg, Switzerland.
For any Sea Scout members who haven’t quite reached that top award, Earle encourages them to “absolutely push for it. “
“I was so close to it for months, but I kept putting it off,” Earle said. “The sense of achievement and accomplishment was incomparable to anything I’d ever achieved before.”