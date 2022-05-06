WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls woman arrested in a drug bust last year will be going to prison.
Earlier this week, Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Rachael Winfield to 3½ years in prison followed by three years of parole. Winfield had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Winfield, 38, and a Seneca Falls man, Daquan James, 25, were arrested last July by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit after police executed a search warrant at their Mynderse Street residence. More than 60 grams of cocaine, 86 Oxycodone pills, digital scales, dilutants, and an electronic stun gun were seized.
Undersheriff John Cleere called it a significant bust in Seneca County.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske, who prosecuted the cases against Winfield and James, said James was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but it was adjourned for health reasons. He is expected to be sentenced later this year.