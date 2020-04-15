SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Development Corp. donated more than 200 outdoor play toys from its Team Active8 youth program.
The youth program is part of the food distribution efforts of the Seneca Falls school district and the local backpack program.
The equipment includes scoop ball sets, jump ropes and flying discs. Additional toys and equipment will be donated later this month.
“With social distancing being widely practiced and encouraged, we wanted a way for kids to stay active,” said SFDC Board of Directors chairwoman Joell Murney-Karsten. “We felt there was no better time to make sure this play equipment is use by the youth our program was intended to serve.”
The SFDC started Team Active8 in 2018, with funding from the Ralph C. Wilson Legacy Fund for Youth Sports. It was designed to help encourage activity in children and provide fun introductions to mainstream sports, regardless of athletic ability.
“As the youth pilot program winds to a close, we felt the current climate presented a fantastic opportunity to get this equipment into the hands of our local youth,” SFDC Executive Director Greg Zellers said.
More information on the Team Active8 program can be found at www.teamactive8.com.