SENECA FALLS — A limited edition ornament commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution is being released by the Seneca Falls Development Corporation.
The 19th Amendment of 1920 gave women the right to vote, 72 years after the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls in July 1848 demanded women’s suffrage as a basic right.
Designed by SFDC Executive Director Greg Zellers and made in the United States, the 2020 ornament features a two-dimensional design with brilliant gold and purple colors, the colors of the women’s rights and suffrage movements.
The bell is marked with “100” and “XIX” and the Three Ladies featured marks the day when Amelia Bloomer introduced Elizabeth Cady Stanton of Seneca Falls to her friend, Susan B. Anthony.
“I wanted to design something that honored Seneca Falls and properly marked the 2020 centennial,” Zellers said. “We’re thrilled by all of the positive feedback.”
The ornament is priced at $20.20, with all proceeds going to support 2020 19th Amendment celebration events, programs and promotions in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement.
“It’s a stunning tribute to Seneca Falls’ mark on the history of women’s rights and it makes a great gift because it can be given and displayed year round,” said Joell Murney-Karsten, SFDC Board of Directors chairwoman.
The ornaments come packaged in a decorative gift box and can be purchased at CV Designs, the Seneca Falls Historical Society, the Seneca Falls Visitors Center, WomanMade Products, Sherry’s Bear and Frame Shop, Generations Bank on Cayuga Street, Cafe 19, and Sinicropi Florist.
The Seneca Falls 2020 ornament also can be purchased online at http://2020ornament.com and shipped to anyone in the United States or Canada.