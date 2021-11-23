SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department has started its sixth annual toy drive for the holiday season, which will see the return of a “Fill the Cruiser” event that was not held last year due to Covid-19.
SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra said from now until Dec. 11, people can drop off toys at several area locations for children whose families may be struggling this season due to financial burdens or illnesses. The locations are:
• Seneca Falls Police Department, 130 Ovid St.
• Century 21 Real Estate, 2 Cayuga St.
• Generations Bank, 19 Cayuga St.
• Walmart, 1860 North Road.
• Tractor Supply Company, 2109 Routes 5&20 (Liberty Plaza).
The toys must be new, unused, and unwrapped. Peenstra said all of the donations will go to Seneca County families in need.
The fill the cruiser event will run from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at the corner of Fall and Cayuga streets. It will coincide with It’s a Wonderful Life events.