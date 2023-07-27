SENECA FALLS — Police Chief Tim Snyder is crediting numerous first responders and volunteers for a large-scale, overnight search last weekend that led to a local resident with dementia being found and reunited with her family.
Snyder said the Seneca Falls Police Department responded to the area of Route 89, near the Northeast College of Health Sciences, at approximately 6 p.m. Friday after learning the 71-year-old woman was missing. Area firefighters joined the search, which went into the night and at times included a LifeNet helicopter and drones.
Snyder said just after midnight he reached out to state Department of Environmental Conservation police, who in turn contacted state Forest Rangers. They agreed to join the effort near daybreak.
Snyder called off the search at approximately 1:30 a.m.
“It was a sleepless night on my end, but I felt the guys out there needed to get a little sleep and try again when the sun came up,” he said. “The DEC and Forest Rangers were absolutely phenomenal. They came in with a plan, we sat around a table to discuss it and went out in groups of five. The first group found her.”
Snyder said the woman was found in tall grass at the former golf course near the college, and her vitals were checked by a Forest Ranger before she was reunited with her family. She apparently had fallen into a small hole, suffered a minor injury, and stayed there.
Nearly 80 people had joined the search party by the time the woman was found at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday. That included the Monroe County sheriff’s office with a bloodhound, the Seneca County sheriff’s office, state police, and area firefighters.
“The Seneca Falls Fire Department played a big role. They got mutual aid from many companies in just a short amount of time, and I think we had more firefighters than law enforcement in the search,” Snyder said. “The Forest Rangers said the grass was so tall, the only way we were going to find her was by walking on her and they happened to be in the right area.”
“We are so grateful the search turned out as it did. The weather was good and we had no rain,” he added. “We are so glad she was found.”