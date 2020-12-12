SENECA FALLS — In an attempt to “humanize the badge,” the Seneca Falls Police Department has initiated a pilot project where male officers can grow beards and female officers can have longer hair.
“I think the community will perceive this as giving officers more of a human aspect — that we are just like everyone else,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said. “Even wearing the law enforcement uniform and badge, and enforcing laws and public safety, we are no different than they are.”
Peenstra hopes the change will result in a softer, non-militarized image for his officers. That is the case during “No Shave November,” which sees numerous area police officers contribute money to grow beards — or female officers growing their hair longer or painting their fingernails.
“I think that is a great program and completely agree with the charity aspect, which is for a month or two depending on the agency,” he said. “Often, an officer will start growing a beard and it looks a little disheveled at first, and by the time it looks good they have to shave it off.”
While SFPD will authorize beards until the end of June — that’s when Peenstra will evaluate the pilot project — they will have to be clean, neatly trimmed, and no longer than half an inch. Ponytails for female officers will be allowed, but cannot be more than 8 inches in length.
Peenstra said the change goes along with the department’s progressive recruiting and retention plan, and is indicative of a 21st century law enforcement agency.
“I have done a lot of research on this. We believe the policy does not lower professionalism standards, but increases the number of younger applicants and helps retain them,” he said. “I think updating the dress and personal appearance standards will encourage more people to see law enforcement as a career. Although our appearance may have changed, our professionalism, performance and expectations from the community have not.”
Peenstra noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April, could be leading other police agencies in this direction. He said the DeWitt Police Department, near Syracuse, allows its officers to grow beards.
“I’ve never understood why doctors, lawyers and teachers can have beards, but police officers can’t. It doesn’t make them any less professional,” Peenstra said. “We will see how it goes. Our department will continue to provide the highest level of service possible, and our commitment to excellence will remain the same.”