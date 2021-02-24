SENECA FALLS — Like many of his counterparts, Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra believes there are positives when it comes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities have police reform plans in place by April 1.
“We embraced this in Seneca County law enforcement,” Peenstra said. “We took this as a great opportunity to take a hard look at our policies, procedures, and practices, as well as the viewpoints of our community.”
At the same time, Peenstra mildly criticized Cuomo for a cookie-cutter approach to police work in the state.
“The governor took a broad brush over every law enforcement agency in the state,” he said. “Instead of asking each agency to look at what they were or weren’t doing well ... he used a pretty wide brush.”
Peenstra will present his department’s plan to the Town Board at its March 2 meeting. The board is expected to approve it that night and send it to Albany for state approval.
Peenstra said of the 11 policies mandated by the governor for review — including use of force, standards of conduct, community relations, bias-based policing, body-worn cameras, and personnel complaints — his department already met almost all of them as a state-accredited agency. He added that others, including violence prevention, were covered by making minor adjustments to policies.
“The (state) Municipal Training Council and accreditation covers a lot of those areas,” he said, noting the SFPD is one of 157 accredited law enforcement agencies (out of 514) in the state.
The reform plan came after three community forums last September and surveys, both online and paper forms, that generated 740 replies by Seneca County residents. Peenstra said one of the most telling statistics was that 91.3% of people who had contact with local police in the past three years said they were treated professionally, with dignity and respect.
“I think that was a good takeaway from that survey,” he said. “Feedback from the community is obviously important. We hope to build on that by having a public forum at least once a year and continuing to do a citizen survey.”
Peenstra added that the work of the Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the reform plans by the Seneca Falls PD, sheriff’s office, Waterloo PD and Interlaken PD. The board includes administration from those agencies, county officials, employees, and community residents and organizations.
Peenstra said one area he hopes to improve on is visibility of his officers — and not just inside their vehicles.
“People want to know who their local law enforcement officers are. They want us to be out there interacting with people, which is difficult now due to COVID,” he said. “We do ride-a-longs with students interested in law enforcement, and we do foot patrols. Yes, we can be more visual.”