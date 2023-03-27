SENECA FALLS — A town police officer rescued a woman from the roof of her home after it caught fire early Sunday morning.
Interim Police Chief Tim Snyder said Officer Logan Burgdorf, a four-year veteran of the Seneca Falls Police Department, climbed up a ladder in smoky conditions to get the woman down safely. The fire on Troy Street broke out shortly after 4 a.m.
“There was heavy smoke in the neighborhood due to the fire,” said Snyder, noting Burgdorf used a ladder provided by a neighbor. “Officer Burgdorf is a dedicated young officer and we’re proud of him.”
The woman was checked over by ambulance personnel but didn’t need to be taken to a hospital. Snyder said the woman’s husband got out of the house on his own, but suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Snyder declined to name the homeowners, citing privacy issues.
According to the Seneca Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page, Deputy Chief Steve Farnsworth was on the scene within three minutes of the 911 dispatch and confirmed flames coming from the house. Chief Al Larsen said the fire was under control in about 30 minutes and confined to a laundry room.
The Fayette, Waterloo, and Geneva fire departments provided mutual aid. North Seneca Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded.
Firefighters were at the scene until approximately 8 a.m. The Seneca County Fire Investigation Team is looking in the cause.