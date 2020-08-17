SENECA FALLS — Two members of the Seneca Falls Police Department recently completed a 40-hour training class for crisis intervention.
Sgt. Martin Rotz and Sgt. Sebastiano Gentile did the training during the week of Aug. 3. SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra said a lack of mental health crisis services across the country has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders in most crises.
That has led to a national push for establishing a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program, a community-based approach to improving outcomes in these encounters. The program connects law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services, and people with mental illness and their families.
Advocates say through community partnerships and intensive training, CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis, and ensures officer and community safety.
The training focuses on recognizing/identifying those in a mental health crisis, de-escalation, communication skills, suicide intervention, substance use, and trauma response. Law enforcement officers learn to assess a situation and take the best course to resolve an issue.
When dealing with the mental health community, the hope is to get the person the proper help they need toward a long-term solution.
Peenstra said the SFPD embraces the training, and his goal is to have all department officers CIT certified. Toward that goal, Officer Bethany Kidd did the training in 2018 and became a certified instructor last year.