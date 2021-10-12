SENECA FALLS — Two Seneca Falls Police Department officers were recognized at the recent Seneca County STOP-DWI awards ceremony.
Sgt. Tom Cleere was named the agency’s STOP-DWI Officer of the Year for 2020 and Officer Logan Fleming for 2019. A ceremony was not held last year due to Covid-19.
“These awards reflect their hard work, dedication and commitment to keep our community and roadways safe in Seneca Falls,” SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra said.
Cleere led the department with 12 DWI arrests last year, including two for driving while ability impaired by drugs. It was Cleere’s second departmental award for arresting impaired drivers; he received his first in 2018.
Cleere also was named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2020 based on competent, consistent and outstanding service for the year. He was promoted to sergeant earlier this year.
Fleming recorded five DWI arrests in 2019, which led the department even though he didn’t graduate from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy until August of that year. Peenstra said Fleming led the department in most traffic arrests, criminal arrests and calls for service in 2020, and so far this year leads the department and the county with nine DWI arrests.
The county awards recognize officers from different police agencies who lead their departments in DWI arrests. The ceremony included Sheriff Tim Luce, state Sen. Pam Helming, officials from the Seneca Falls and Waterloo police departments, as well as state police.
• • •
The Seneca Falls Police Department is reporting the following statistics for September:
• Town police documented 1,702 duty-related “events” including 789 calls for service, 763 property checks on business and residential properties, and 127 traffic stops.
• Officers issued 42 tickets following traffic stops including no felonies, five misdemeanors and 37 infractions. One person was charged with driving while intoxicated.
• Officers responded to 31 motor-vehicle accidents in the town. Seven resulted in injury and 24 property damage.
• Officers arrested 29 people, resulting in 44 criminal charges. Those charges included six felonies, 19 misdemeanors and 19 violations.
The SFPD recorded two subject resistance reports in September, resulting in no injuries to civilians or police. There were no citizen/officer complaints filed and numerous citizen/officer compliments filed.
• In comparing September 2021 to August 2021, calls for service were up (789/710), criminal charges were up (44/30), traffic tickets were down (42/92), traffic accidents were the same (31/31), domestic disturbances were down (26/32), mental health incidents were down (16/28), and DWI arrests were down (1/5).