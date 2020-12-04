SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department now has 10 officers certified as crisis intervention team members.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra and four of his officers completed the 40-hour training at the Seneca County sheriff’s office recently. Sgt. Mike Poole, Inv. Chris Denny, Officer Thomas Cleere, and Officer Jacob DeChick joined Peenstra at the training.
Peenstra said a lack of mental health crisis services nationwide has resulted in police being first responders in most of those cases. There has been a national push for the CIT program, a community-based approach to improving police encounters with people who have mental illness.
The program creates connections between law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services, people with mental illness, and their families. The training improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis, and leads to officer and community safety while focusing on recognizing/identifying those in a mental health crisis, de-escalation, communication skills, suicide intervention, substance use, and trauma response.
“Law enforcement officers train to assess a situation and take the best course of action to resolve an issue,” Peenstra said. “When dealing with the mental health community, the hope is to get the person the proper help to establish a long-term solution.”
Peenstra said his goal is to have all SFPD officers certified. To achieve that, Officer Bethany Kidd became a certified CIT instructor last year.