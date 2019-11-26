SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department will hold its fourth annual “Fill the Cruiser” toy drive next month.
“As the holidays approach, the Seneca Falls Police Department’s goal is to help provide gifts to the children and families who may be struggling due to financial burdens or illnesses,” Chief Stuart Peenstra said in a press release. “Please help us make their holiday a memorable one.”
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 in the parking lot next to the Chemung Canal Trust Company, at the corner of Fall and Cayuga streets. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted, with all donations going to local families in need this holiday season.
There will be complimentary snacks and hot beverages, and children can meet local police officers and explore patrol vehicles. There also will be photo opportunities.
The Seneca Falls PD is working with the It’s a Wonderful Life Committee, Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, and Century 21 Real Estate.
People who can’t make the event but who want to donate toys can do so at the Century 21 office on Fall Street, the Seneca Falls PD on Ovid Street, Generations Bank on Cayuga Street, or the Walmart on North Road.
“Your donations will bring smiles to the families as they feel the joy of the season made possible by your kindness and generosity,” Peenstra said.