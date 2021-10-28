SENECA FALLS — Town residents concerned about crime or suspicious activity in their neck of the woods are being encouraged to check out an app based on a well-known home security system.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said his department recently partnered with Ring “Neighbors,” which allows people to share photos, videos and information related to local crime and safety incidents. Ring is known for its doorbell camera and other surveillance products.
“One of our officers, Logan Fleming, came to me with it. He has a device and found the app,” Peenstra said. “We did a training video on it and learned the features.
“There is really no downside to it, only positives.”
The app allows users, even if they don’t have a Ring camera, to communicate with other residents, report incidents, and get real-time alerts put out by community members and police.
“Normally, our officers would have to walk around neighborhoods canvassing at certain times, which we will continue to do, if there is a suspicious incident,” Peenstra said. “If people have a Ring camera or any camera system connected to this feature, we can request the video, which is voluntary by the resident. This could be for something like kids getting into unlocked cars, ‘porch pirates,’ or something on a much larger scale like a residential burglary.”
People with Ring cameras can upload and/or report incidents privately and directly to the SFPD.
Peenstra cautioned that the partnership does not provide police with access to home surveillance systems, nor does it let law enforcement know which residents have them.
“While we can view any footage publicly shared in the app, the only time our agency would be directly provided with the footage and identity of a user would be if it is voluntarily provided by the user,” Peenstra said. “This will make for a smoother transition to obtain the data. This is another source similar to social media, when we put out information we are looking for.”
More information on the app can be found at ring.com/neighbors. Peenstra is asking residents to spread the word, and urges people to always report criminal activity or emergency situations directly to the police department by calling 911 or (315) 568-4850.