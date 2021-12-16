SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department is reporting the following statistics for November:
• Town police documented 1,600 duty-related “events” including 638 calls for service, 787 property checks on business and residential properties, and 156 traffic stops.
• Officers issued 48 tickets following traffic stops including no felonies, nine misdemeanors and 39 infractions. Two people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• Officers responded to 38 motor-vehicle accidents in the town. Five resulted in injury and 33 property damage.
• Officers arrested 22 people, resulting in 40 criminal charges. Those charges included seven felonies, 17 misdemeanors and 16 violations. The SFPD recorded four subject resistance reports in November during two incidents, resulting in a minor injury to a civilian and no injuries to officers. There were no citizen/officer complaints filed and numerous citizen/officer compliments filed.
• In comparing November 2021 to November 2020, calls for service were down (638/653), criminal charges were up (40/36), traffic tickets were down (48/53), traffic accidents were up (38/30), domestic disturbances were up (20/17), mental health incidents were down (21/36), and DWI arrests were equal (2/2).