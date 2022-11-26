SENECA FALLS — The town police department is seeking a part-time school resource officer to oversee the school district’s two elementary buildings.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said he is looking for a highly motivated, outgoing officer to increase safety and build relationships with students and staff. Primary responsibilities will be at Frank Knight Elementary and Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary.
The school district already has a full-time SRO, SFPD Sgt. Mike Poole, who will be primarily responsible for Mynderse Academy and Seneca Falls Middle School when the new officer is hired.
The new SRO must be a certified police officer in the state and pass a full background investigation. Benefits include a starting pay of $26.66 per hour. There is no residency requirement.
Résumés can be submitted to Peenstra at speenstra@senecafallspd.net. Call the SFPD at 315-568-4850 with questions.