SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Police Department Sgt. Mike Poole graduated from Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor training recently.
Poole, school resource officer for the Seneca Falls Central School District, was one of several officers to complete the 80-hour course at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls, Schuyler County. D.A.R.E. is a community-based, nationwide program that links law enforcement, schools and parents to educate children about the dangers of drugs.
The class is taught by police officers in a classroom environment, providing skills on how to resist drugs and build resiliency to staying away from drugs. Other lessons under the D.A.R.E. program include bullying, gangs, internet safety, cyber-bullying, prescription drug abuse, vaping, and mental health.
Poole will begin teaching D.A.R.E. to fifth-graders at Elizabeth Cady Stanton School. He will be co-teaching for one year with his predecessor as school resource officer, SFPD Inv. Chris Denny, and take on full D.A.R.E. responsibility in 2023.
At the completion of his training, the D.A.R.E. instructional team presented Poole with the DOT Class 59, “Daren,” the D.A.R.E. lion. The award was given to Poole for his supportive teamwork abilities and demonstrating strong leadership to the class.