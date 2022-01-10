SENECA FALLS — Saying “our goal is to always improve,” town Police Chief Stu Peenstra is asking people to take part in a law enforcement community survey that he plans to do annually.
“We are looking for honest feedback. Maybe the public believes we can improve on things,” Peenstra said Thursday. “We will take every response, log it in and take a long, hard look at the results. This isn’t something we are going to throw into a corner and forget about it.”
The Seneca Falls Police Department recently launched the survey on its Facebook page, facebook.com/SenecaFallsPD. It also can be found at senecafalls.com/gov/dept/police.
For those without access to a computer or the internet, paper copies of the survey can be picked up at the police station on Ovid Street.
While several Seneca County police agencies — including the Seneca Falls PD — did a survey in the fall of 2020, during the height of police reform in the state, Peenstra said this survey is specific to the local department.
“This is something new for us,” he said. “We want to hear from people who had interactions with our department, not the sheriff’s office or another police agency, such as Rochester.”
Peenstra said his department wants a better relationship with the community and for the town to be a safe place to live, work and visit. The online survey takes about 10 minutes and is completely confidential.
“We will not know who is doing them. We think that will give us some honest and blunt feedback,” he said. “This is not a test. There are no right or wrong answers. We want people to answer each question honestly.”
The survey, available through February, also asks residents what issues they believe are the biggest in the community. The responses include drug abuse, gang activity, gun violence, hate crimes, homelessness, school safety, vandalism, and child abuse.
“We think we know what the problem areas are, but the community’s perception may be different. Our perception may be skewed,” said Peenstra, noting the survey includes nearly 40 questions. “Some of our officers thought the survey was too long, but when I looked it over there were just some questions I didn’t want to cut.”