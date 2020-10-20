SENECA FALLS — A contract for the design and creation of a new sculpture commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was approved by the Town Board Monday morning.
The board voted 3-0 for the contract. Doug Avery and David DeLelys joined Supervisor Mike Ferrara in approving the contract while board members Steve Churchill and Dawn Dyson were absent.
The contract will be the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission in Washington providing the town with $274,000 to pay for the statue, which will be designed and created by noted bronze sculpture artist Jane DeDecker of Iowa.
The statue would be located in People’s Park on Water Street if the state approves the town’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan to use some of the $10 million in state grant funds to renovate and upgrade the park.
The art would be historical likenesses of women’s suffrage and women’s rights leaders Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Martha Coffin Wright and Laura Cornelius Kellogg. The town and the commission will provide DeDecker with specifications, sketches, samples, written descriptions and other information needed for her to create the artwork. DeDecker and the town will work together to coordinate the shipping and installation of the sculpture.
All the parties will work together to name the work and to write the information that will appear on an interpretive plaque near it. The artist fee is set at $255,000 and the landscaping and structural engineering costs are estimated to be $55,000. Fabrication of the interpretive plaque is estimated at $4,000. The town would pay for any and all foreseen or unforeseen costs arising from the project beyond $274,000.
Seneca Falls is considered the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights movement. The first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls July 19-20, 1848. The convention’s Declaration of Sentiments called for women’s suffrage, among other demands.