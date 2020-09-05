GENEVA — Historic Genesee Park’s many shady spots may not be so shady as soon as this fall.
City Manager Sage Gerling said soil in the park — it’s in the Geneva Foundry contamination zone — has high levels of arsenic and lead. The state Department of Environmental Conservation wants to move quickly this fall on removing varying levels of contaminated soil, Gerling told City Council.
While that’s good for the health and safety of those who enjoy the park, which has been around since the mid-1800s, it’s not so good for the many mature trees that reside there. Gerling said virtually every tree in the park will need to be removed because they likely would not survive the removal of tons of contaminated soil. The depths of the soil to be removed ranges from 6-24 inches, based on the level of contamination, she said.
While many park trees will be lost if the remediation goes forward, the city is hopeful it can save a large oak that may be one of the original trees planted there.
“The determination (by an arborist) is that the other trees would not make it after the remediation,” Gerling said.
The city manager said she understands the effect the project will have on the space.
“What we’re looking at is a significant change for the park for the next 40 years,” she said. “We’ll need a significant amount of replanting, and there is a loss of shade.”
Gerling said the state would like to begin soil remediation this fall. Currently, crews are doing cleanup work on streets next to the park.
The news was met with disappointment by some Council members.
“Why do we have to do this?” Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett asked, noting that Genesee Park “is one of the most beautiful treasures we have. ... I can’t imagine anyone doing this in Pulteney Park (on South Main Street).”
Added Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera: “I want to echo John’s sentiment. I think this is really a sad thing.”
While Camera didn’t think the park could be compared to a home where soil could be disturbed through, say, gardening, he later stressed that he didn’t want anyone to be put in danger.
Gerling said she understood the concerns, but said it’s a matter of public health and safety.
“I’m right there with you all in not wanting to lose those mature trees,” she said. “We all have to look at 100-150 years (ahead) and what is our responsibility.”
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said she loves the trees as well but that the city has an obligation to those who live in the area.
“I hope we do everything to protect foundry (area) residents, because we failed to do that before,” she said.
Councilors agreed that residents of the area need to be involved in whatever happens with the historic park.
The city is hoping residents of the neighborhood near Genesee Park will provide additional input on its future. Meetings are set for the next two Saturdays — today and Sept. 12 — at 10 a.m. The city said it “will review the soil remediation details, the impact on the trees and bushes and the opportunity to co-create a planting plan with the Shade Tree committee, the Historical Society, neighbors and interested residents” at these meetings.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meetings are limited to 50 people, and everyone must wear a face covering.