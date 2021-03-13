WATERLOO — The on-again, off-again debate over the sharing of Seneca County’s sales tax revenue with towns and villages is on again.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, has appointed board members Kyle Barnhart, Cindy Lorenzetti, Paul Kronenwetter, Michael Reynolds and Don Trout to a special committee to study the topic.
The formation of the committee came two days after the subject was raised at the Feb. 23 board meeting by Barnhart, I-Lodi, who noted the creation of such a committee had been authorized in 2016. The sharing idea has been a topic at various times over the past 10 years, with no recommendation ever brought forth.
The board also voted to create a room occupancy tax tourism reserve fund.
A 2019 local law required all revenue generated by the room tax to be allocated only for the promotion of tourism activities, conventions, trade shows, special events and other similar events. The 2020 tourism budget appropriated $48,313.86 for this purpose, but $28,104.86 remained unspent as of Dec. 31, 2020. That money will now go into the new tourism reserve fund from the general fund to use in promoting tourism-related projects brought before and approved by the board.
The board also adopted a policy for handling of requests for funding from the special fund for tourism projects.
In other action:
• CANNONS — Voted 12-2 to award a bid to Steen Cannons & Ordinance Works of Ashland, Ky., to refurbish the Civil War-era cannons in LaFayette Park in Waterloo. The cost will be $34,405. Michael Enslow, R-Waterloo, and Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, voted no. The money will come from the contingency account.
• VETERANS CEMETERY — By a 14-0 vote, authorized the submission of requested information to the state Division of Veterans Affairs regarding the establishment of the first state-owned veterans cemetery. The county is pushing to have the state designate Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as the first one.
• SEWER USE LAW — Introduced Local Law B-2021 to amend Local Law 3-2019, the Seneca County Sewer Use Law. The amendment would allow a property owner to not connect to a public sewer or to disconnect from a sewer if it can be proven that a connection can be made to a private wastewater disposal and treatment system that is approved by the Seneca County Health Department’s Environmental Services Division.
• COVID SCREENING — Amended its COVID-19 pre-duty screening policy to require not only county employees to be screened upon arrival at the County Office Building, but for all visitors to be given a temperature check and asked to attest that they do not have COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the virus before entering the building.
• SERVICE — Designated the county as a Purple Heart County to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s military who have been wounded or killed in action.