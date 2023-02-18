In memoriam Dr. Martha Matloff’s obituary on legacy.com generated dozens of tributes. Here are a few of them: — “She was a wonderful doctor — above and beyond a wonderful person. She took care of both me and my daughter back in the 1970s. She cared about her patients and was truly a bright spot in the Geneva medical community. So happy to hear she enjoyed her retirement years and hope she rests in peace knowing how much she was loved. Not only a doctor, but a friend.” — “I had the honor of working with Dr. Martha on OB. It was not uncommon on a busy shift or when she was awaiting a labor patient ... for her to be found in the nursery feeding or rocking a baby. She was a great mentor. I also had the pleasure of working with Dr. David when I worked in the emergency room. Both were truly great assets to our community.” — “Dr. Martha was my OB-GYN. She delivered my three beautiful daughters in the 80s and then was my doctor through her retirement. She helped me through two miscarriages after two live births. I could always rely on her for advice and my care. Firm but caring. Compassionate.” — “One of the most caring people I ever met. Ahead of her time for women’s rights. She saved my daughter’s life and always showed how much she cared.” — “No one will ever be like you, Dr. Martha. You’ve set the bar far too high.”
GENEVA — By some estimates, Dr. Martha Matloff delivered about 6,000 babies — maybe more — at Geneva General Hospital during what many are calling a legendary career that spanned at least two decades.
What may be more impressive is her near photographic memory when it came to those births — even many years later — and the relationships forged with the mothers of those children.
“She remembered all her patients, their babies and even their birthdays. It was incredible,” said Ellen Matloff, Martha’s daughter. “People would run up to her at Madia’s or Wegmans, hug her and start crying. Mom would be crying too. As kids, we would wonder if something was wrong, and Mom would say, ‘No, we just haven’t seen each other in a long time.’ She would know these patients she hadn’t seen in years and immediately know their names and the babies’ names. We just couldn’t believe it.”
“Her patients were always so happy to see her. They would tell her about their lives and their children, and Mom would always listen,” added Sarah Matloff, Martha’s youngest daughter. “She had this amazing command of her patients and their lives. She would know if it was their third or fourth child, their names, what time of year they were born. She considered them her babies too.”
Those patients and Matloff’s colleagues have expressed their feelings (see accompanying article) about the woman affectionately known as “Dr. Martha” since her Jan. 26 passing at the age of 85.
“Martha is a legend here. She wasn’t just a doctor. She was like a mother to her patients and a mother to their babies,” said Dr. David Matloff, Martha’s husband of 55 years and a well-known local surgeon before his retirement. “New mothers would come to the hospital and be in labor, and then hear Martha’s high heels clicking on the floor and knew they were going to be OK.”
Early life
Martha Steadman was born in 1937 in Cody, Wyo. As a child and young woman, she loved horses and rode them in rodeos.
“She would bust broncos, something you didn’t see women do back in those days. She had a lot of Wyoming in her,” said David Matloff, who lives in Geneva. “We were fortunate enough to buy a house in Wyoming 25 years ago and spent much of our retirement there. Martha was the best guide to show people around Yellowstone (National Park) or the Grand Tetons.”
Martha’s parents, Oliver and Sally Steadman, were attorneys. They instilled in Martha and her three siblings the importance of education and career.
“Martha’s mother was an attorney at a time when women were not really accepted in that field,” David said. “Her dad Oliver was an outstanding guy. They were a great team.”
Martha earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming in 1959 and worked as a nurse to pay for medical school. She earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado in 1966.
“In addition to her mother being an attorney, Mom’s grandmother was a teacher. We are talking about a time when most women didn’t have a college education, much less a job or career,” Ellen said. “They had a big impact on Mom.”
Martha completed her medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester, where she met David, a Yale University graduate who was doing his surgical training at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. They married several days before he left for Vietnam, where he was a surgeon in a MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) unit.
Coming to Geneva
“I had visited Geneva while doing my training in Rochester and decided it was a good place to live and start a practice — and it was,” David said. “Martha started her OB-GYN practice and I started mine in surgery. We actually had two doors.”
The office was in a former gas station on Route 14 (Lochland Road), near the Belhurst entrance. It was also near their home on Dwyer Drive.
“The office actually burned in a fire the day before they were supposed to move in. I think I was in second grade at the time. It was a contractor accident,” Ellen said. “It took a year to rebuild after the fire ... it was very challenging at first and they considered leaving, but decided to stick it out and developed a successful practice. The rest is history.”
“Our parents’ home phone number was published (in the phone book), and they encouraged people to call them. You just don’t see that today,” Sarah added. “That personal touch meant a lot to people.
“Mom always saw herself as a regular person. She didn’t see herself being better than anyone else.”
In addition to the many relationships formed with patients, Martha developed deep ties with nurses and colleagues.
“She was a nurse first and always looked out for her nursing staff,” said Wendy Gifford, a nurse who worked in Martha’s practice and at the Geneva General Family Birth Center. “If we were busy she would go into the nursery and be changing diapers or taking care of a maternity patient. She did her thing quietly. That was her persona. She would even mop floors after a delivery. She set the bar high and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was fun to work with, but she took care of business.”
“I don’t think most doctors know what a mop is,” David Matloff said with a laugh. “Martha had no problem getting a mop and a bucket and cleaning the delivery room. She did that on a regular basis.”
“I think she really lived by the code of not asking people to do something you wouldn’t do yourself,” Sarah added. “If it was a busy night for the nurses but she didn’t have an active patient, she would change the beds and help the nurses, and do things other physicians didn’t see as their role.”
Dr. Jane (McCaffrey) Crumlish, a longtime pediatrician in the Geneva area who retired about 10 years ago, said the Matloffs were instrumental in her practice.
“Dave and Martha were very welcoming when I came to Geneva in 1973. I had a decision to make about starting my own practice or joining with another practice, and they showed me it was possible to do it on my own,” she said. “I had some trepidation about it, but they said it was possible and they were right.”
“Martha did a big volume of work. She was the only person doing 300 deliveries a year,” Crumlish added. “She loved her work and her patients, and they loved her back. She really inspired a lot of confidence in her patients and many wouldn’t think of having a baby without her. She was very professional and made a difference in many lives.”
Another thing Matloff was known for was her wardrobe and style.
“We could hear her coming down the hall with her high heels and dressed to the hilt. As nurses we would say, ‘OK, she is on the unit.’ That is the way she presented herself,” Gifford said. “She would be up all night taking care of patients and delivering one, two or three babies a night, then be right back in the office the next day and working hard.”
Ellen Matloff said her mother placed a red rose in a vase and gave one to every one of her patients who gave birth. In the very rare event a child didn’t survive, the mother would get a white rose.
“Our office was like a flower shop,” David said. “Martha sat at the beside with these young women in labor. She wasn’t waiting at home and coming in at the last minute. She had a remarkable ability in terms of her patients, and no children were ever hurt or mothers injured. Martha knew when to get them to Strong if there was an issue.”
“Sometimes, doctors just come in for the delivery and not the labor,” Gifford added. “It bothered Martha not to be part of the labor. She had to be there.”
Women’s advocacy — and baking!
Ellen and Sarah Matloff said their mother was a fierce advocate for women, both professionally and personally. Ellen is the co-founder and former director of the Cancer Genetic Counseling program at Yale, while Sarah is assistant principal at Wellesley High School near Boston.
“We were so incredibly proud of her, and my father as well. They told us we could have a career and a family ... and the doors were always open to us,” Ellen said. “Mom was big on coaching others and being a mentor for other professional women. She told them, ‘You can do anything. Just because you are a girl don’t let anyone tell you you can’t achieve your goals.’ “
“Mom said you can be a hardworking, well-respected professional and also be a wife, mother and a homemaker,” Sarah added. “Mom always found time to talk to women about career plans ... and she was always advocating for people to get their nursing license. She was big on education.”
“She was a mentor to me and also delivered our kids,” Gifford said.
Gifford and Ellen Matloff noted Martha was also a local trail blazer when it came to getting maternity leave for her patients.
“She fought for women to get six weeks of maternity leave when that was not done back then. She would write letters to employers or call them on why paid maternity leave was necessary,” Ellen said. “Now, it’s part of our culture and longer than six weeks.”
If there was anything that equaled Martha’s ability as a doctor, it was her cooking. She often would make cookies, scones, and muffins in the wee hours of the morning after getting home from a delivery, and her mondel bread was ordered in advance at the annual bake sale for Temple Beth-El. Her scones are still requested at the annual Wassail Bowl.
“Mom was a fantastic chef and had over a hundred cookbooks,” Ellen said, adding there will be a sale of “Mom’s beloved cookbooks” and a bake sale in her memory at Temple Beth-El on May 12.
In her later years Martha volunteered at covid vaccination clinics in Wyoming and cherished time with her grandchildren, passing on her beliefs on education and career. Her ashes will be scattered at their cabin in Wyoming.
“Her heart and soul were in Wyoming,” Ellen said. “She loved the natural beauty of the mountains, the flowers, sage and brush — and all of the animals.”
“We had a wonderful experience in Geneva. It was a very important part of our lives caring for the community and a wonderful place to raise a family,” David said. “Martha was a remarkable person — a great Mom as well as a great wife and had incredible cooking and baking skills, but she always had time for her patients and her family.
“To this day I honestly don’t know how she got everything done. We are very fortunate and blessed to have her in our lives for so long, but very sad at her passing.”