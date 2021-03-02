WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard is scheduled to be in Waterloo Village Court at 6 p.m. March 17 for pre-trial motions on a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Sheppard faces the Class A misdemeanor charge for allegedly improperly acting to discipline Seneca County Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor in 2017. He was indicted by a Grand Jury in October 2019 and entered a not guilty plea before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down courts and delayed disposition of his case until now. He has been free on his own recognizance.
Sheppard began working as county manager Nov. 9, 2015 and had a strained relationship with several board members and department heads.
He resigned Sept. 4, 2018 after the Board of Supervisors authorized an investigation into his actions and those of former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds.
Deeds was indicted on several felony counts and a misdemeanor official misconduct charge related to allegations that she submitted false time sheets indicating she was at work when she was not.
She resigned in August 2018.
Her case also has been delayed due to COVID and other reasons. Motions were scheduled to be argued last week in Seneca County Court but have been delayed again.
Sheppard and Deeds were married in June 2020.