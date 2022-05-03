WATERLOO — Nearly three years after he was indicted, former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard will go on trial for a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
The jury trial is scheduled to begin June 21 in village court.
Sheppard is charged in connection with disciplinary actions he imposed on county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor in 2019. He was indicted by a Grand Jury in October 2019 and pleaded innocent in village court.
The case has been delayed and postponed numerous times since then at the request of his attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, and because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sheppard resigned as county manager in August 2018.