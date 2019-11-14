WATERLOO — The attorney for former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard said neither he nor his client were notified of a Nov. 6 court appearance to answer a charge of official misconduct.
Attorney James Doyle of Rochester said he and Sheppard would have appeared before Village Justice Conrad Struzik if they had been notified.
Doyle said the arrest warrant issued when Sheppard did not appear has been withdrawn. Seneca County Undersheriff John Cleere confirmed that the sheriff’s office was notified of that development.
Sheppard is now scheduled to appear in village court at 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Doyle said Sheppard will enter a not-guilty plea and request to remain free on his own recognizance.
Sheppard was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury Oct. 15 on one count of official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The charge is related to his alleged actions regarding disciplinary action he took against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. Taylor later resigned, but has since returned to her old job.
The grand jury also indicted former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds on seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, one count of defrauding the government, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count of official misconduct. The first three charges are class E felonies.
Deeds is accused of submitting fraudulent time sheets to get paid for working when she was not at work. She entered a not-guilty plea to all charges Oct. 15.
Sheppard and Deeds resigned late in the summer of 2018.
Doyle also represents Deeds. He is scheduled to argue pretrial motions in Deeds’ case Dec. 10 in state Supreme Court of Seneca County. Justice Daniel Doyle is scheduled to preside.
Like Sheppard, Deeds is free on her own recognizance.
Deeds is charged with seven counts of falsifying business records, defrauding the government, fourth-degree grand larceny, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.