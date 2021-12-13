ROMULUS — With 2021 coming to a close, the Seneca County sheriff’s office has released its annual report for 2020.
“2020 was a year with unprecedented challenges,” Sheriff Tim Luce said in the report. “The sheriff’s office remained fully functional during the Covid-19 pandemic, even though we faced many dangerous circumstances previously unimagined.”
During the year, Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere formulated the department’s police reform and reinvention plan, part of an executive order by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The sheriff’s office also developed a response plan for any future epidemics.
“Unfortunately, 2020 also saw the first officer suicide and incarcerated individual death for our agency in over 25 years,” the sheriff said. “The men and women of the sheriff’s office met these challenges with courage and tenacity.”
Luce and Cleere highlighted the following in 2020:
• The sheriff’s office generated more than $460,000 by boarding federal inmates and out-of-county inmates at the jail.
“This was a remarkable accomplishment by corrections in light of the Covid challenges,” Luce said.
• Complied with state accreditation, covering more than 460 best practices in law enforcement, corrections, civil division, and court security.
• Trained a new Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer.
• Successfully concluded the Karl Karlsen murder case in California by assisting authorities in that state with the investigation and prosecution of the death of Karlsen’s first wife in 1991.
• Launched a new wellness program at the jail, where inmates raised pheasants for release in the wild.
• Implicit bias training was implemented for all personnel.
• The sheriff’s office hosted multi-agency training for crisis intervention team development.
• Corrections officers “adopted” 27 families with children at Glove House to provide Christmas gifts.
• Deputies and corrections officers took part in the annual “Shop With a Sheriff” program at Christmas.
• Implemented reality-based training for officers.
• Obtained electronic tablets for deputies to link people in need with mental health professionals.
• Obtained and deployed a new K-9 unit to replace a retired dog.
The report will be posted soon at sheriff.co.seneca.ny.us, under the “Administration” link.
“I would be remiss if I did not thank and recognize the citizens of Seneca County during this trying year. Seneca County was spared the destruction and civil unrest violence that occurred in other areas of our country,” Luce said. “Although many Seneca County citizens exercised their right of protest and activism, they did so lawfully with respect to the rights of others.”