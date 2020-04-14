LYONS — Sexual assault. Child abuse. Crime victims. Distracted driving.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said those issues are the focus of law enforcement during April, which doubles as Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention months.
“Sexual assault and child abuse is very complex, having everlasting emotional anxieties to the victim and their families,” Virts said. “We all need to be aware and assist in the prevention of sexual violence and child abuse.”
April is national Distracted Driving Awareness Month as well, with the week of April 6-13 designated for the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign.
“Distracted driving continues to gain recognition across the nation as a deadly problem,” Virts said. “It can be talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system — anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.
“Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.”
Crime Victims Rights Week is April 19-25, a time when many law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices recognize people who help crime victims. Virts said people who witness a crime, including sexual assault or child abuse, are urged to call 911; for victim assistance, contact the Victim Resource Center of the Finger in Newark at (315) 331-1171.
Virts reports the following sheriff’s office statistics from February:
• Fifty-seven males and eight females were committed to the jail. There were 77 transports, 4,706 inmate meals served, and more than $4,000 collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines.
• Inmates worked 1,552 hours during the month including time in the laundry, cleaning the facility and food service.
• The jail secured two parole violators.
• Court security officers cleared 2,799 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 37 weapons and 44 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security. Those items included firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, and other items.
• Deputies traveled 98,738 miles on patrol and responded to 89 motor-vehicle accidents that resulted in seven injuries; four reports of missing people; and 27 animal complaints.
• There were 1,367 complaints during February. Investigators and deputies handled one major crime and 320 minor crimes, and took part in six fire investigations.
• Deputies issued 239 traffic tickets in February, making 63 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors, or violations. They also made 18 mental health arrests.
• The jail registered 32 sex offenders. The records office processed 91 requests for reports and did 20 records checks.
• The pistol permit unit processed 46 permit applications and did 52 permit amendments requiring a “Brady check” for background.
• The civil office processed 101 legal papers and 93 family court orders, handled four evictions, received more than $167,000 in income executions, and paid out more than $165,000 to creditors.
• Law enforcement in Wayne County charged 12 people with driving while intoxicated. The sheriff’s office was responsible for four of those.
• Sheriff’s office Sgt. Inv. Roger LaClair and Sgt. Inv. Zachary Aunkst attended a video exam for investigations training in Rochester; court Security Supervisor Dawn Pisciotti assisted Monroe County with its promotional process; Lt. Matt Ryndock, Sgt. Inv. Matt Hilkert, Aunkst, Sgt. Chris VerStraete and deputies Brandon Burnett and James Dunlap attended emergency response team training at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva; Lt. Joe Croft, Sgt. Joe Roeland, Sgt. George Lorenz and Deputy Justin Lucia attended a K-9 selection in Pennsylvania; Ryndock and Hilkert attended a tactical team leadership forum in Saratoga Springs; Lt. Robert Milby, Croft and Sgt. Matt Carr attended a seminar in Oneida County on the findings of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting investigation; and Chief Deputy Steve Sklenar assisted the Yates County Sheriff’s Office with its reaccreditation.
• Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick and Corrections Officer Rick Orlopp were recognized for 30 years of service to the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.