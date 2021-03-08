LYONS — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute will begin its annual honorary membership drive in Wayne County this month.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts noted the institute has centralized training programs and services for sheriff’s offices throughout the state. Its flagship program is Camp Iroquois, on Keuka Lake in Yates County, for children from economically challenged families.
The institute pays the entire cost for the campers.
In his monthly column, Virts said honorary memberships in the institute are extended on a non-partisan basis and people are selected at random. Any Wayne County resident who would like to support the institute can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.
People can also download an application at sheriffsinstitute.org. Virts said all donations to the institute are tax deductible.
“You should not expect any so-called ‘professional courtesies’ for your honorary membership,” Virts cautioned.
Virts reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for January:
• Thirty-eight males and four females were remanded to the county jail. There were 53 inmate transports and 5,605 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,220 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded three inmates from Cayuga County, one each from Ontario and Seneca counties, secured four parole violators, and five inmates for transfer to state prison.
Court security officers cleared 1,147 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing 14 weapons courtesy of the building’s magnetometer.
• Deputies traveled 126,224 miles on patrol, responding to 120 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in 20 injuries but no fatalities. Officers also handled two missing-person cases, 16 animal complaints, 1,731 miscellaneous complaints, two major crimes, 364 minor crimes, and three fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 3,065, with deputies issuing 511 traffic tickets and making seven DWI arrests. There were 93 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 20 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 42 legal papers and 104 family court orders.
• In addition to the seven DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 11 DWI arrests in the county. The Palmyra Police Department made one DWI arrest.
• Sheriff’s office Lt. James Miller marked 20 years with the agency. Sgt. Joshua Koeberle and Corrections Officer John Fioco completed 10 years, while deputies James Dunlap and Tim Vanderlinde marked five years.