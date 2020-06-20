LYONS — Braxton Guy said we all learn the idiom “don’t judge a book by its cover” at an early age. Sadly, he said, most of us forget those wise words when it comes to our fellow human beings — and, in particular, when it comes to race in America.
“Everyone makes some type of stereotype (in their heads), of judgments before they’ve even met,” said Guy, one of the featured speakers of the Wayne County Black Lives Matter Juneteenth March and Rally Friday afternoon in Lyons, which was organized by Leaders Ending All Discrimination.
LEAD is headed by Jahmar Malloy and Jordan St.-Andre. The Black Lives Matter movement is calling on leaders to make significant reforms in policing and in how justice is meted out in the courts.
“We tell kids, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’ ” Guy said in the gazebo at Central Park, where the group held a rally under warm and humid conditions, “but in 2020, we’re still doing it.”
The park gathering followed a march that started at Lyons Town Hall and proceeded down William Street. It was led by a Wayne County sheriff’s office patrol car, while activist Ahjinna Nicole Johnson extolled the marchers with megaphone calls of “Black Lives Matter,” and “Hands up, Don’t Shoot,” while reading off the names of black people who have died at the hands of police — one of those being George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
While judging people by the color of their skin or something else is a problem in everyday life, Black Lives Matter activists say it’s key to some of the issues facing law enforcement in America, where police sometimes make assumptions about the people they stop that may not be true. Many people of color believe they are presumed guilty instead of innocent by some police.
Implicit bias plays a role in those assumptions, Guy said.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, who joined Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms in walking with the marchers, touched on the issue in his address to the hundreds of people in the park — representing multiple races, many of them young. Most wore protective masks.
“Implicit bias is our attitude, our stereotyping that affects our understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner,” Virts said. “It is the way we are hard-wired, what we saw growing up in life and our experiences. Implicit bias does not mean you are a racist or a bad person. We all just need to make sure we are aware of what those biases are and self-reflect so they do not harm or disrespect another person or group.”
Added Guy: “Everyone has implicit bias.”
Virts said the death of George Floyd “is beyond tragic, should never have happened and was so outside of law enforcement training and protocol I was shocked and infuriated to see the videos. Not one officer showed any type of leadership with proper restraint protocol.”
Virts also pointed to the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed in Atlanta during a driving-while-intoxicated investigation at a Wendy’s. Brooks took an officer’s Taser during the incident and was shot and killed while moving away from police, who he had struggled with during the attempted arrest.
Murder charges against police have been levied in both cases.
“I understand the frustration and have great empathy for the loss of any life no matter the situation,” Virts said.
He believes police in this region do better, though.
“Please do not judge the Finger Lakes region and Rochester area sheriff’s offices, city, village and town police departments, and the New York State Police by the horrific conduct that law enforcement officers have exhibited recently,” he said.
He said police in the state “have been trained that placing a person in distress, especially when restrained, on their stomach will cause positional asphyxia. New York State law enforcement have been trained that positional asphyxia, hog tying, chokeholds, strangulation holds, blows to the head and neck with impact tools are not acceptable and against our use of force training protocol.”
Virts said he “cannot promise you a bad outcome will not occur in Wayne County, but I can assure you that the policies, training, officer supervision, leadership, community outreach and my expectations to provide the highest law enforcement standards will not waiver.”
James Schuler, program coordinator of the Wayne County Youth Advocate Program, was impressed by the spectrum of people in attendance — from whites and blacks to “folks with ties,” which apparently referred to county officials in attendance, including Administrator Rick House, Public Defender Andy Correia, and Social Services Commissioner Ellen Wayne. Wayne spoke briefly at the rally.
“Take notice of that, because we’re not alone today,” Schuler said.
Schuler and Guy emphasized that a single gathering won’t accomplish police and justice reform for people of color.
“Don’t think this is about a community coming together and going home,” Schuler said.
“There’s many people who had to take many steps,” said Guy, pointing to Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders from Rosa Parks to Malcolm X.
The Lyons event was held on Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read federal orders in Texas that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free, even though the Emancipation Proclamation had actually freed them two years earlier.
Wayne County Historian Peter Evans noted that the man who issued the order of freedom, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, was a native of Sodus.
He also pointed to the importance Wayne County played in the Underground Railroad, which gave refuge to fugitive slaves and helped them escape for Canada.