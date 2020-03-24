TORREY — Two boaters were fortunate to escape more dire circumstances after their disabled vessel drifted across Seneca Lake in high winds before capsizing Friday afternoon.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Brandon Barber, 21, of Hector, Schuyler County, called 911 just after 4 p.m. after the engine on his boat would not start, and the vessel started taking on water. Spike described it as a fishing boat that was near Long Point Road in Torrey when Barber made the emergency call.
Deputies from Spike’s office responded, as did state police, Department of Environmental Conservation officers, members of the Dresden and Himrod fire departments, the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department dive team, and Penn Yan Ambulance. Spike said the Himrod Fire Department launched a boat, but by that time the disabled boat had drifted across the lake due to the strong west winds.
“It was pretty rough out there,” Spike said.
Spike said the boat eventually capsized near the east shore of the lake, in Seneca County. Barber and his companion — that person was not identified — got to shore on their own and were treated by responders on that side of the lake, including Seneca County sheriff’s office personnel.
“They were wearing personal flotation devices, thank goodness,” Spike said. “I’m not even sure they got very wet.”
The boaters were treated at the scene by an ambulance crew in Seneca County. The vessel was removed from the water.
Spike said the boaters were not seriously injured.
“They were very lucky,” he said.