MILO — After police and personnel from multiple fire departments spent all day Monday searching for a missing Seneca Lake boater in vain, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike came to a grim realization.
“It is heartbreaking to recognize that this search and rescue may have changed to a search and recovery,” Spike said Monday evening. “Given the air and water temperature ... a large body of water over two miles wide and its 580-foot depth at the rescue location, the chances of survival are dimming.”
Spike said the county 911 Center got a call at 9:14 p.m. Sunday from someone who said two men had not returned to a seasonal home on North Plum Point Road near Himrod in the town of Milo. Earlier in the day, the men had paddled across the lake to the east shore and planned to paddle back to the west shore in a 14-foot aluminum canoe.
The sheriff’s office marine patrol responded after the 911 call, as did the Himrod Fire Department and personnel from the county emergency management office. Spike asked for a helicopter from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to search in the dark.
Just before midnight, a high-powered spotlight from the helicopter spotted a partially submerged canoe in the middle of the lake, with a man clinging to it. The sheriff’s office marine patrol pulled the man — 27-year-old Keith Seymore — from the water.
Spike said Seymore was suffering from hypothermia. He was taken by an ambulance from Severne Point to the Himrod fire station, where a LifeNet helicopter was waiting. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated and released.
Spike said the water temperature was 40 degrees and the air temperature was 36 degrees when Seymore was rescued.
The search continued Monday for the missing boater, who was identified as Daniel Manganaro, 27. Spike said both boaters are Chemung County residents.
As of Monday evening, marine patrol boats from Yates and Seneca counties were searching the lake and both shorelines. Also involved in the search were state police and multiple area fire departments, with state police using a boat and helicopter in the search.
Spike said drones from the sheriff’s offices in Yates and Seneca counties were also being used. A command post was established at Severne Point.
Weather permitting, Spike said the search would continue Tuesday. He also thanked all the agencies that are taking part in the search.
“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family and friends,” Spike said.