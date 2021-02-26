CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson says his agency’s police reform and reinvention plan is thorough — actually, that may be an understatement.
“It’s lengthy. The plan itself is 83 pages in addition to survey data, a history of the sheriff’s office, charts and other information,” Henderson said. “This has been a lot of work, but I think people will be interested in what they see and will learn a lot about what we do.”
The plan is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1. Henderson will lead a presentation at the March 11 county Board of Supervisors meeting. Members are expected to approve it that night and send it to Albany for state approval.
The report includes a history of the sheriff’s office and county jail, descriptions on the facets of the office, and accreditation. It also outlines the sheriff’s office policies on a number of issues Cuomo wanted agencies to address, among them use of force, standards of conduct, community relations, implicit bias awareness, and dealing with personnel complaints.
Henderson said his officers are undergoing bias training with Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer for Finger Lakes Community College.
“I want folks to know we are not perfect. There are areas we can improve on,” Henderson said. “Dr. Covington is doing our bias training as we speak. Right out of the gate, I knew we had to do that.”
The Ontario County plan was reviewed by the county Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which includes sheriff’s office personnel, members of the county Board of Supervisors, county department employees, Finger Lakes Community College, area school superintendents, Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, the Partnership for Ontario County, Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes, and the area faith community.
“We have a great group of stakeholders,” Henderson said.
Community engagement is another area all police agencies are being asked to address in their reform plans. Henderson said his office has improved in that respect by having “Coffee with a Sheriff” events, increased social media presence, and meetings with youth, families, the elderly, and minority populations.
Henderson noted that he attended Ontario County Justice Coalition events at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the state National Guard Armory in Geneva, and took part in Black Lives Matters rallies after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last May. More recently, Henderson said his office has reached out to the LBGTQIA community.
“It’s important work, being more engaged with the community of color and LBGTQIA communities and doing some training,” he said. “In fact, I am doing a YouTube program with a member of that community.
“Engagement and dialogue with all segments of our population is paramount. I want to hear from these folks.”
People who want to comment on the plan can email policereform@ontariocountyny.gov.
“People who know me know I strive to be transparent. I post a lot on social media and our website,” Henderson said. “We know people are reluctant to call us, but they shouldn’t be. We want to hear what they are saying.”